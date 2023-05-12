General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 15-19, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Trina (Tabyana Ali) takes the DNA test.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is blindsided.

Portia (Brook Kerr) expresses her thanks for Trina’s safe return.

Esme (Avery Pohl) considers her path forward.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) has a plan.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) pays Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) a visit.

Robert (Tristan Rogers) doesn’t know how to handle his relationship with Diane (Carolyn Hennesy).

Ava (Maura West) and Portia have a chat.

Michael (Chad Duell) decides not to go after Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina chat about his living situation with Esme.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has a proposition.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) is caught unaware.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) returns to Deception.

Chase (Josh Swickard) acts on his feelings.

Holly (Emma Samms) makes a huge step forward.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) returns to the scene of her televised breakdown.

Nina and Carly (Laura Wright) do battle.

Josslyn is devastated by Michael’s decision to leave Sonny be.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!