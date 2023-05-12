Skip to main content
IMG_2050
image caption
Chad Duell

General Hospital Spoilers: Michael Decides Not to Take Sonny Down

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 15-19, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers: 

Trina (Tabyana Ali) takes the DNA test.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is blindsided.

Portia (Brook Kerr) expresses her thanks for Trina’s safe return.

Esme (Avery Pohl) considers her path forward.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) has a plan.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) pays Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) a visit.

Robert (Tristan Rogers) doesn’t know how to handle his relationship with Diane (Carolyn Hennesy).

Ava (Maura West) and Portia have a chat.

Michael (Chad Duell) decides not to go after Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina chat about his living situation with Esme.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has a proposition.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Willow Rethinks Her Relationship With Nina

Sam (Kelly Monaco) is caught unaware.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) returns to Deception.

Chase (Josh Swickard) acts on his feelings.

Holly (Emma Samms) makes a huge step forward.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) returns to the scene of her televised breakdown.

Nina and Carly (Laura Wright) do battle.

Josslyn is devastated by Michael’s decision to leave Sonny be.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Spencer Cassadine, Trina Robinson, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Spencer and Trina’s Make Believe Romance Becomes a Reality

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Holly Sutton, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Holly’s Attempt to Abscond with The Ice Princess Takes an Explosive Turn

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Valentin is Torn Between Anna and Charlotte

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Elizabeth Webber, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Elizabeth Tells Lucy She Thinks Franco is Haunting Her

By Joshua BaldwinComment