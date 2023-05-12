WATCH: The View's Sunny Hostin Slams CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Trump Town Hall (VIDEO)

The View's Sunny Hostin was not a fan of CNN's Kaitlan Collins' moderator skills. Hall took part in CNN's town hall featuring former President Donald Trump, and the ladies of The View weighed in on the entire event on Thursday's episode. Hostin's co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin gave high marks to Collins, and she stated:

As a young woman, seeing a 30-year-old journalist take it to one of the most powerful men in the world. She got in there… it’s really easy to Monday morning quarterback it, but she stood there and she kept her cool when he called her sexist things. He called her a ‘nasty’ woman.

RELATED: WATCH: Sunny Hostin Rips CNN Over Upcoming Trump Town Hall (VIDEO)

Hostin wasn't buying it. She slammed Collins for not being prepared for the event and said she needed to call out Trump for the inaccurate things he told the audience. Hostin remarked:

I don’t think that she was prepared. I don’t think he should have been given a platform. I was wondering when he was going to be fact-checked in real-time.



Griffin tried to defend Collins and stated the anchor did fact-check Trump on things, but Hostin fired back and said:

I think she needed a producer in her ear. We needed a chyron, this is a lie, this is a lie, this is a lie. That’s what the media’s job is. The media’s job is to hold their feet to the fire and to get at the truth.

See the exchange below.