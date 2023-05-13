On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Thomas thinks their presentation deserves a toast. He toasts to the big order they’re going to receive. Hope, who now just can’t help herself, toasts to them and the magic they will continue to make together (for the love…). Hope, once again, wants to commend Thomas for this whole new him - Thomas 2.0 (more like Thomas eleventy.0). She’s proud to call him her business partner and her friend. He questions the look she’s giving him and they laugh awkwardly.

Hope, for some reason, decides it’s time to tell Thomas how much she loves Liam and her family. He seems rightfully confused as she goes on to say how much she’s been reassuring Liam about the two of them working together. Hope gets snarky saying how ironic it is she’s the one having to reassure his insecurities (I’m sure there’s a valid point here but, and it pains me to type this, Liam’s not wrong). She says she’s never given him a reason to question her (again, really? Does anyone else remember Hope sailing away with Wyatt and marrying him after Liam was two minutes late for their Parisian rendezvous?).

Thomas is still confused. Hope randomly changes the subject saying it isn’t easy to be Brooke Logan’s daughter because she’s tried so hard to be her own person (what is happening? Hope is trashing her mother to Thomas? Of all people?). Hope says her mother leaves a trail of devastation wherever she goes (this is just disrespectful). Thomas tries to follow this random grouping of words. He says she’s the most moral person he’s ever known and is nothing like Brooke. Thomas knows how much she loves her family and nothing will mess that up. With that, he hugs her and Hope looks desperate and pained. They pull away from the hug and Hope looks like Thomas’ lips contain the recipe for 1000 successful HFTF lines…

