Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of May 15-19, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Sometimes You Know: Stefan (Brandon Barash) gets down on one knee and proposes to a very happy Gabi (Camila Banus).

Sometimes You Don’t: EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) gets down on one knee and proposes to a very conflicted Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Sometimes You’ll Stop Them: Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) minion is holding Steve (Stephen Nichols) at gunpoint when Harris (Steve Burton) arrives and shoots him. Steve is annoyed as he had the situation under control. Harris isn’t quite so sure.

Sometimes You Don’t: A clean shaven Colin (Jasper Newman) (with no accent) is in Sweet Bits kitchen with Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry). He tells them Chanel (Raven Bowens) killed his mother and goes after them with a rolling pin! Jada (Elia Cantu) tells Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) her psychotic brother is on the loose. Suddenly, Abe is on the ground and Colin is holding Paulina at gunpoint. Chanel heads out onto the roof and yells for her mother!

