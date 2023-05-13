On today’s General Hospital recap: Nina joins Ava for a drink to celebrate Trina and Liesl’s return home. Nina tells Ava that Willow asked her to drop the vendetta against Carly. Ava tells her to do it for Willow, but Nina says it's too late because of the SEC. Nina mentions Drew being dragged away when he got to the hospital and she needs to tell Willow the truth.

Ava doesn't think it's a good idea but Nina says she needs to do it to build a relationship with Willow. Ava says Willow will be furious, Carly will be out for blood and Sonny won't be happy. Ava tells her not to throw away everything that makes her happy. Ava says she's the only one who knows and believes Nina got away with it.

Crew are thrilled not to have to hide their relationship anymore. Josslyn hugs Drew and thanks him for helping to bring everyone home. They tell Josslyn about the evil SEC having the audacity to pull Drew in for questioning on the pesky insider trading he was involved in. Carly tells Josslyn their accounts have been frozen but Diane is working on it.

Diane meets with Crew and tells them she can't unfreeze Carly's accounts and she can't represent both of them. Diane says if it goes to trial they'll need separate attorneys. Drew says Diane should represent Carly since the Quartermaines have their own lawyers.

Valentin is not amused to be summoned. Sonny is grateful to Valentin for stepping up with the rescue in Greenland but wants to know why Pikeman almost got him killed. Valentin says he was just the middle man but Sonny asks if he knew he would have a target on his back.

Valentin says he had no idea but isn't surprised. He says he spoke with his contact who said Pikeman was happy and wanted to work with Sonny again. Sonny says the cargo included explosives and Valentin says it's for the US military. Sonny says he refuses to be collateral damage and Pikeman needs to figure out who came after him before he does business with them again.

Liesl and Willow communicate via phone through the window. Liesl say she's donated her marrow and it's waiting for Willow to finish the chemo. Willow says she's grateful she'll be alive, thanks to Liesl. Liesl says Willow is her family and she has no agenda. Willow says she can't make any promises about Nina as she's only focused on getting through this.

Scott is happy to see Liesl is back and says he did everything he could to help rescue her. Scott knows they need to work things out but he can't sleep without her. He wants to know if things will work out between them. Liesl admits she cares about him but he can't make it up to her. Liesl is still upset that Scott sided with Liz over Britt.

Willow talks to Josslyn on the phone and asks for information about the outside world. She tells her that she's dating someone and is happy. Willow says she's hopeful for all their futures.

Michael meets with Dex to tell him he's not using the evidence against Sonny. He says Willow asked him not to send Sonny to prison for the girls' sake. Dex says he's risked his life for a year and Sonny could kill him if he finds out. Dex says he only has two options, keep working for Sonny or put him away. Michael says he could also disappear and will give him money to start over. Dex says he's grown attached to the city and Michael wonders if it's more about Josslyn.

Dex tells Josslyn that he has to say goodbye

Michael shows up at Sonny's office.

