On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Daniel has told Jack, Kyle, and Michael about Phyllis’ resurrection. Kyle acts like everything is easy peasy. They’ll tell the police and Diane will be released. Daniel says he’ll testify as he’s all the proof they need of Diane’s innocence. Michael gets VERY ANGRY saying he needs evidence and not the testimony of a grieving son. He immediately apologizes for embracing his legal side and ignoring his human side. Nothing Daniel can do in court will make this situation better. Phyllis is the only one who can set things straight.

Daniel reminds everyone how Phyllis put her life in danger to protect her loved ones (that’s an interesting spin…) and it was either kill or be killed with Jeremy. Michael would do anything for Phyllis, but he is representing Diane. It would be a conflict of interest to help Phyllis. Further, he doesn’t even know how he would go about spinning her story. Jack wants to tell Diane, but Michael tells him to pump the brakes and swears everyone to secrecy.

Next week…

Nate and Audra make plans to support one another.

Chelsea encounters Daniel when he’s waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Jack and Kyle arrive at a hotel room looking for clues about Jeremy’s death.

