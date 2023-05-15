On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Thomas are flying home to Los Angeles. Hope flashes the international sign for I have a crick in my neck, please rub it. Thomas recognizes her body language and complies. As he massages her knotty neck, we hear Hope's heartbeat grow in response to his touch. Just as she begins to reconnect with her "bad girl" side. The pilot announces they will be landing soon. Thomas declares soon she will be home with her family (weren't they gone a day?). Hope turns and stares into his eyes with a look betraying her inner turmoil.

