The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Thomas Tries to Relieve Hope's Stress

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for May 15, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Hope and Thomas are flying home to Los Angeles. Hope flashes the international sign for I have a crick in my neck, please rub it. Thomas recognizes her body language and complies. As he massages her knotty neck, we hear Hope's heartbeat grow in response to his touch. Just as she begins to reconnect with her "bad girl" side. The pilot announces they will be landing soon. Thomas declares soon she will be home with her family (weren't they gone a day?). Hope turns and stares into his eyes with a look betraying her inner turmoil. 

What are you thinking of the shift in Hope's feelings for Thomas? What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

