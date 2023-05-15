Current and Former Kelly Clarkson Show Staffers Claim Toxic Work Environment

Rolling Stone interviewed 10 former staffers and one current employee of The Kelly Clarkson Show. These individuals alleged they'd been underpaid and overworked, all while having to deal with a toxic workplace.

The employees made clear that they don't think host Kelly Clarkson is aware of the nature of the work environment. An ex-staffer said:

NBC is protecting the show because it’s their new money maker, but Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is.

The interviewees alleged that many problems behind the scenes started with EP Alex Duda. One person explained that Duda put them in uncomfortable positions, including asking them why Black people didn't want to visit the show in a conversation about diversifying the audience.

Another stated:

I think Alex Duda’s a monster. I have a friend who’s an executive producer who warned me about taking this job, because apparently she has done this on every show she’s worked on.

One individual said they quit recently because a producer reporting to Duda cursed and yelled at them onstage. They developed a lot of anxiety from the way they were treated, so much so they would throw up and manifest other physical signs of illness. Another ex-employee said their mental health suffered after they were bullied by producers. They said:

It deterred me from wanting to work in daytime ever again. When I say I was traumatized, I was really traumatized.

Some lower-level employees said they've had to take on second jobs to make ends meet. Others noted that there is a split between people favored by higher-ups and those that aren't so favored, adding that there hasn't been a shift in the show's culture, despite multiple reports to HR. When a former employee brought up these issues with HR after an exit interview, HR said the producers' behavior was unprofessional, but those same producers still wound up getting promoted.

When one employee asked Duda how the show prepared to address anti-Asian racism and hate, Duda allegedly criticized them; the staffer reported this to HR, but they were still allegedly bullied and left out of meetings, leading to them leaving the show due to retaliation. A production manager also reportedly verbally abused staffers, even throwing a stapler across the office.

The Writers' Guild of America is also investigating The Kelly Clarkson Show, according to documents Rolling Stone got its hands on. The chatfest is part of the Writers' Guild and only writers can pen scripts for unionized shows, but producers allegedly stepped in as scribes, which is in violation of the union's Minimum Basic Agreement. The WGA didn't immediately respond to comment.

As for the show moving to New York City, staffers said they heard the news from Duda just before the official story went live.