What's going to happen with daytime writers now that the WGA strike is in full swing? Unlike regular television shows, soaps are on weekdays year-round and never catch a break, with 250 episodes a year. Soaps are catching the brunt of the WGA strike due to the tight schedules and demanding productions.

So what's going on with daytime writers? In an interview with Vulture, Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati discussed how things were going for them while on the picket lines.

According to Carlivati:

Our unique circumstance is our show’s on every day of the year. So unlike a lot of these shows that aren’t in production, our show is in production right now. And the shows don’t stop. They replaced us in 2007 when I worked at One Life to Live, and I can only assume they’re replacing us right now. I’m being replaced on day one by other people.

The replacement Carlivati mentions is Financial Core status, also known as FiCore, which lets writers reject union status but still get bargaining agreements via WGA. FiCor writers are allowed to keep working, unlike their WGA brethren. With DAYS filming so far in advance, unlike their other soap counterparts, it won't be noticed right away. Carlivati revealed: