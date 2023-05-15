Skip to main content
GH Dex and Joss
image caption
Evan Hofer and Eden McCoy

General Hospital Promo: Unraveling

The plans to take Sonny (Maurice Benard) down are starting to unravel on General HospitalDex (Evan Hofer) tells Joss (Eden McCoy) he has to leave town. 

At the Corinthos compound, Nina (Cynthia Watros) tells Carly (Laura Wright) she feels guilty, which Carly questions. 

Michael (Chad Duell) has a heart-to-heart with Sonny about things needing to change. The dimpled Dapper Don fires back that he doesn't want to be kept away from his family.

Will the Corinthos clan patch things up? Watch the promo below.

