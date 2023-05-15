On today’s General Hospital recap:

Dex tells Josslyn he's leaving and Micheal is not turning Sonny in. He says Michael backed out of their deal. Josslyn can't believe MIchael would do this, but Dex says Michael did it to keep the family together. Josslyn says she's going with Dex, but he refuses because her family needs her.

Josslyn gets all weepy because she likes him and doesn't want this to be over. She says her heart hurts and doesn't want him to go. She asks him to stay and they'll figure something out. He reminds her it means he'll be working for Sonny and she agrees so he decides to stay.

Cody crows as Gladys crashes and burns at the poker game. Cody spots Scotty at the bar and wants to hire him to represent him against the necklace charges. Scotty says Cody can't afford him.

Selina questions Gladys on how she plans to cover the money she owes. Gladys asks for a payment plan but Selina says the money is due at the end of the game. Selina says Gladys controls Sasha's money and can get it there. Gladys says she won't steal from Sasha again so Selina says they have a problem.

Felicia and Mac plan to meet Holly at the Savoy, but Scotty interrupts to ask why Holly isn't in a burn unit in Europe. Felicia updates Scotty on the necklace and Victor's plans but they don't know where the necklace is now.

Scotty tells Cody the necklace ended up at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Greenland. He says Cody and Serena are owed a part of the money as Dominique's descendants. Scotty says he wants them to sue the WSB, and tells Cody he'll have to sign forms saying he's Taub and Dominique's son.

Michael thanks Sonny for getting the SEC to get off of Drew's back, allowing him to get Lies. He says Willow asked him to stop the war between them and he's willing to do it for her. Michael admits he wants peace for the good of the family. Sonny asks about Nina and says she's part of his life.

Michael says it's up to Willow to decide what kind of relationship she wants with Nina and wants Sonny to get Nina to back off. Michael asks that Sonny not pressure them, and he agrees to let Nina deal with her own issues. Sonny says they'll keep their distance but won't be kept from the family.

Nina's grateful to Drew for bringing Liesl home to help Willow. They discuss Willow and Nina admits Willow has a reason to be mad at her. Nina says Willow asked her to play nice with Carly and wants help starting fresh. Drew says she can't erase the past or expect a quick fix. Drew says Nina needs to acknowledge her mistakes and maybe Willow will find a place for her.

Anna's home and finds Valentin waiting for her. She complains about the debriefing from the WSB. Robert interrupts to tear a strip off of Anna for going into the room with Valentin.

Sasha's back on the set of Home and Heart but Haven is not happy to see her. Sasha says Maxie is sick and she's capable of filling in for her. Brook Lynn runs interference letting Sasha know she's back to work at Deception. Lucy checks in with Sasha to see if she's ready and offers to do it in her place.

Haven complains to her stage manager, who's not concerned and reminds Haven their ratings were at an all time high after Sasha's last meltdown. Haven wonders how she can work this to her advantage. The stage manager returns and says he's advertised all over social media that Sasha is back.

Sasha says she's the Face of Deception and wants to pull her weight. She wasn't prepared last time but is surprised to see Gloria back to advertise a new baby product. She admits she was called at the last minute. Brook Lynn checks social media and finds out why.

Gloria doesn't like that Haven is messing with Sasha's mental health and wants to call off her segment. Sasha disagrees, saying she'll prove Haven is making a mistake in underestimating her.

On air, Sasha discusses the Deception product despite Haven's attempt to derail the pitch. Sasha hears a baby crying in her ear piece.

