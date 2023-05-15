Kelly Clarkson Speaks Out About Toxic Work Environment Allegations

Kelly Clarkson is speaking out about allegations her talk show is a toxic work environment. The host took to social media after the claims surfaced last week to share her response.

Clarkson said:

In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and/or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.

She stressed her commitment to building a "safe and healthy" working environment, especially going forward, as the show shifts locations. She added that all senior staff, including herself, will receive "leadership training." She concluded:

There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.

Read her full message below.