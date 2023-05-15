Retooled GMA3 Strives to Find Out What Viewers "Need to Know"

What do daytime talk show viewers "need to know"? That's the question the team behind ABC News' GMA3: What You Need to Know is asking. Newly-named hosts DeMarco Morgan, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Eva Pilgrim, as well as executive producer Cat McKenzie, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how the retooled program is honing in on key topics.

McKenzie provided an overview of the show's outlook, saying:

As we enter into a new chapter, we’re going to keep giving the viewers everything that we’ve been giving them, whether it’s Oscar news or writers strike news or Title 42. We’re going to take the show on the road as we get ready to elect a new president, or maybe an old president, in this country. And really just lean into all the things that we know that afternoon viewers are interested in. Jen’s medical news, we’re going to keep going with some special shows in that vein, and really just also exploit the great talents that we have sitting next to me here.

Morgan appreciates the way that GMA3 covers a wide variety of subjects, creating a blended type of news and lifestyle coverage. He said with a smile:

I look at it as a pot of gumbo. Everybody loves the meat in gumbo, right? The meat is the news. But you’re also going to get a little bit of flavor too. We’ve had Broadway on the show, you get a lot of performers, music, you get personality.

Pilgrim chimed in to discuss that audience members that are moms or dads might be looking for parenting-related content. After COVID-19, health became an increasinlgy large area of focus. And, Ashton noted, the anchors sharing their stories did, too. She mused: