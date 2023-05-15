Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is bound and determined to get out of lockup on The Bold and the Beautiful this week. Mike (Ken Hanes) tells Sheila she's stuck in there with him, but she's not too sure about that.

Later, Finn (Tanner Novlan) pays his bio mom a visit and reminds her that the confession she made about the double murders she committed is why she's in the slammer.

Finn tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) Sheila will never interfere with their lives again, as she vows to gain her freedom.

Is Sheila living in a fantasy world? Watch the promo below.