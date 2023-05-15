This week on The Young and the Restless, news continues to trickle down through in Genoa City about Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) being alive. Daniel (Michael Graziadei) waits for chaos to hit after word breaks about his mother being alive and well.

Jack (Peter Bergman) tells a speechless Christine Cricket (Lauralee Bell) that Red is from the dead. Meanwhile, at the Abbott mansion, Diane (Susan Walters) is horrified Phyllis could pull this move and tells Kyle (Michael Mealor) she's pure evil. Diane forgot about her own stint being dead, huh?

Watch the promo below.