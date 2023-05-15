Chance: The Chancellor heir (Conner Floyd) gets another clue regarding Jeremy (James Hyde) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) has some new rules for Tucker (Trevor St. John) to follow.

Nick/Nate: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) is not pleased about his big sister Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) affair and relationship with Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic). Nick heads to Victoria's office and stumbles across the pair looking a bit messy. He guesses they'd just finished having sex.

Once Nate hightails it out of Victoria's office, Nick lights into her for the two's relationship. Nick accuses Nate of just using her to get ahead, which prompts her to fire back and diss his romance with Sally (Courtney Hope). Watch for Nick to scheme to rid Victoria of Nate.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) is concerned about Victoria and the judgment she's displayed recently. Look for Victor to check Nick.

Sharon: The therapist and coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) gets a bizarre gift that spooks her. Watch for Sharon to turn to Nick for help.