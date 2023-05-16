On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Liam prepared an evening of romance and relaxation for Hope. They sit on the sofa enjoying a glass of wine when Liam decides it’s a good idea to bring up Thomas. With very little enthusiasm, Hope says he has nothing to worry about as Thomas has been a complete professional in their interactions. Liam confirms Steffy said pretty much the same thing. Hope seems very much surprised he spoke with Steffy and even more surprised she didn’t say anything about their confrontation. With that, Hope flashes back to Steffy going IN on her about the intimate encounter she witnessed. She then flashes back to her hug with Thomas in San Francisco and the kiss that almost happened.

Hope returns to present day and asks Liam if he knows how much she loves him. She never wants him to doubt her feelings. He says he believes her and they kiss. Hope gets teary eyed and makes him promise he believes her. She lies in his arms looking both distressed and conflicted.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Thomas Tries to Relieve Hope’s Stress

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!