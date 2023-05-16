Skip to main content
Mayim Bialik, Vanna White, Pat Sajak

Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Renewed at ABC

Get ready for more Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. ABC has renewed the two star-studded game show spinoffs for Season 2 and Season 4, respectively, Deadline reports.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, Celebrity Jeopardy! will return for a second season. Stars compete to win money for charity, and the Season 1 victor was actor Ike Barinholtz, who won $1 million for Pacific Clinics. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and EP-ed by Michael Davies.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak headline Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, where stars also seek to bring home $1 million for their charity of choice. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, which is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and EP-ed by Bellamie Blackstone.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Wheel of Fortune
Game Shows

ABC OK's Series Order for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

By Jillian BoweComment
Vanna White
Game Shows

Vanna White Reportedly Re-Ups For Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Vanna White, Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Game Shows

The Stars Align For Season 2 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

By Jillian BoweComment
Maggie Sajak, Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune
Game Shows

Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie to Fill in For Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

By Carly SilverComment