Get ready for more Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. ABC has renewed the two star-studded game show spinoffs for Season 2 and Season 4, respectively, Deadline reports.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, Celebrity Jeopardy! will return for a second season. Stars compete to win money for charity, and the Season 1 victor was actor Ike Barinholtz, who won $1 million for Pacific Clinics. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and EP-ed by Michael Davies.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak headline Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, where stars also seek to bring home $1 million for their charity of choice. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, which is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and EP-ed by Bellamie Blackstone.