The Bistro: Alex tells Stephanie that Maggie fired him. Stephanie wishes Maggie had let him explain. Alex is really distressed because Maggie wasn’t angry. She was just sad. Alex understands her frustration as he’s been both arrogant and rude since the day he arrived. Her opinion of him is one of the reasons he’s trying to better himself.

Stephanie does her best to encourage Alex. She doesn’t believe he did anything wrong and is going to do her best to convince Maggie of the same. She quickly returns with bad news. Maggie thinks Stephanie’s presence in the room may mean Titan needs a new PR firm. Maggie is furious. Alex decides the only logical next move is to get sauced.

Alex does a shot and spills his family troubles. He feels bad (which is obvious because he says it four times). Alex thinks it’s easier to be arrogant and self-absorbed. He blames Stephanie for this annoying change to being a good person. He then goes into working on eliminating meaningless sex from his life - which is another thing he can blame on her. Stephanie thinks trying to change and working with Marlena is very brave. She thinks this version of him is way better than the last. Stephanie agrees to stay and have another drink and heads to the ladies room. After she leaves, Stephanie’s phone rings and Alex answers it - much to Chad’s surprise.

Brady Pub: Kayla tells Belle about being fired and rehired by the hospital. They move along and discuss how there’s still no word from Steve. They move on to Roman. Kayla says she’s worried about him. He was just scattering her ashes and now she’s alive along with his long dead brother. Belle is really worried about Shawn Douglas and is inability to deal with his guilt. Kayla thinks Hope and Roman will support Shawn D. until he can get himself together. Belle and Kayla embrace and say they will continue to support one another and their respective husbands.

Greece - Hospital Waiting Room: Shawn Douglas enters and throws things. Roman follows and they talk about Bo’s lack of progress. Shawn D. can’t let go of shooting Bo. He agrees with Victor. This situation is his fault. Roman thinks it’s RICH Victor is passing judgment on Shawn D. Roman wants to go give Victor what for but Shawn D. stops him because he agrees with his grandfather. Roman embraces his nephew but nothing will comfort Shawn D.

Shawn Douglas would like to help in the search for Kate, but Roman says his place is with Bo and Hope. He knows when Bo awakens, he will back Shawn D up. He will completely understand why he did what he did. With that, Shawn D. Heads back to Bo’s room.

Random Boat - Somewhere in the Aegean Sea: Steve is being held at gunpoint by Dimitri’s goon. Steve explains his being on the boat is representative of a global search by the ISA for this very boat. He does his best to scare some sense into goon #1.

Harris tries to search his portion of the boat when another of Dimitri’s minions gets him from behind with his gun. Harris drops his gun then grabs what looks like a preserver from the wall and proceeds to beat the fool out of goon #2.

Dimitri is about to tell Kate about his bigger plan when Chad bursts in with his gun drawn. Dimitri holds Kate at gunpoint while he taunts Chad about his tiny gun and lack of experience with a firearm. Chad puts his gun down in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Dimitri decides to shoot him despite Chad’s efforts to persuade him to cash in on his DiMera name. Just then, they hear a gunshot. Dimitri is cool with it as they’ve been awaiting their arrival.

Harris shoots goon #1 and Steve acts like an ass. He quickly apologizes and they head out to look for Kate. They step over goon #2 and burst into the room. Kate takes the opportunity to break free and Steve disarms Dimitri. Harris has radioed the coast guard to come get Dimitri. Steve and Chad will get Kate to the mainland.

Harris sniffs the wine and asks how much it cost as Dimitri reminds Harris how many crimes he committed while under Megan’s power. Dimitri is confident he will evade incarceration for his mini rein of terror.

Before they can escape the boat, Kate remembers her ring. They head back inside to find goon #1 who is wearing the ring on his finger. They return and goon #1 is gone. He quickly returns having found another gun to pull on them.

Endings

Steve arrives and Roman asks for an update on Kate. Steve looks towards the door, Kate enters, and embraces Roman.

Belle looks at a picture of her and Shawn D. And then calls her guilt-ridden husband. He is enjoying a beverage at the hotel and ignores her call. She leaves a message saying she loves him and to call him whenever.

Alex explains why he picked up Stephanie’s phone just as she returns. He explains the same to her, thanks her for supporting him, and makes his exit. Chad tells Stephanie about Kate and says he’ll explain everything when he returns. Chad tells her about Steve getting shot but he’s ok. Chad says he’ll be on the first flight back to Salem.

Steve calls Kayla and fills her in on the latest events.

Kate calls Austin who will fill everyone else in on her resurrection and rescue. Roman takes Kate in his arms. She tells him she hasn’t been afraid of any of her captors, but was terrified she would lose Roman. He says he will never let her out of his sight again.

Harris says when the ISA arrives they are going to take him somewhere and dump him in hole where no one will have to see him again. He lost his leverage when he lost his hostage. Dimitri corrects Harris saying Kate Brady (sounds weird) isn’t his only hostage.

