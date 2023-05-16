On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Statesville: Megan arrives with the mail cart and talks about how she thoroughly enjoys her gig. Kristen is in no mood especially considering the slim chance she’s receiving anything from the outside world. Just then, Megan pulls out what appears to be a letter from Rachel. She taunts her with it for a minute before Kristen snatches it. She reads aloud how Brady and Chloe have broken up and she has moved in with Xander. Rachel thinks Brady is lonely but is so happy she’s not with that horrible Chloe.

Megan is bored and exits just as Kristen reads aloud about how everyone is discussing Bo. Kristen gets snarky before moving forward. She reads about Hope breaking through to Bo before Shawn Douglas plugged him. Megan is devastated and begins to freak out. Kristen tries to calm Megan by saying Bo isn’t “dead again” (only in Salem) but is in a coma. She then recounts how refreshed and revitalized she always felt after coming out of her many comatose states (again, only in Salem). Megan loses her s*** thinking about how close she was to Bo loving her again. Kristen becomes surprisingly comforting and maternal with Megan before the tension returns regarding their impending escape plans.

Kristen asks for details about their escape plan. Megan says her deal is in the works, but Kristen wants more details about who is working for her on the outside. Megan reveals her outside contact is Dimitri Von Leuschner. Kristen remembers Dimitri when he was impersonating ISA agent Kyle Graham and running around with Billie Reed. She’s surprised when Megan also knows this information and much more about the Alamanian Peacock story. Kristen gets very snarky when trying to guess the connection between Megan and Dimitri. Megan turns, sets her jaw, and says, “is that any way to talk about your nephew.”

Xander And Chloe’s Digs: Xander mistakenly thinks someone broke into their place. Chloe turns on the lights and shows him the error of his ways. He finds a picture and broken glass on the floor. She thinks it’s his handiwork, but Xander thinks their place may be haunted. He’s convinced Susan is haunting him in retribution for how she died. He recounts how he’s the problem in his own life. Xander says he makes choices that lead to his downfall. He thinks maybe it’s his life that’s haunted.

Chloe makes Xander a warm drink to help him go back to sleep. She does her best to comfort him. He hopes Chloe doesn’t regret moving in with him. Just then, the air becomes thick with sexual tension. They each tell the other to return to their beds as their faces draw closer (these two sizzle!)

The Penthouse: John brings Marlena strawberries and cream (there’s a joke somewhere in John whipping the cream himself…). John and Marlena are in full make out mode when Brady enters and interrupts. Brady says he’s working on getting a place, and updates them on Chloe and Xander moving in together. John is disgusted and thinks it’s time for him to move on.

Brady begins listing Xander’s crimes including Susan’s death. Marlena doesn’t defend Xander, but reminds Brady it was Ava’s actions that caused Susan’s death. Brady can’t stand it and says Xander started everything with the kidnapping. John thinks Xander doesn’t fall far from the Kiriakis tree. Brady lets it all go for the moment and heads out to tuck Rachel in. Marlena hopes Kristen never learns of Brady’s breakup with Chloe because she would escape and be right back in their lives.

John and Marlena try to return to making out when the phone rings. John picks up when he sees it’s Paul.

Greece - Hospital Waiting Room: Kate and Roman are basking in the glow of their reunion. Kate updates Roman on Dimitri and he updates her on Bo and the rest of the family. Kate explains how she used his family and Hope to get through to Bo. The kicker was when she called him Megan’s lapdog.

Random Ship - Armenian Sea: Harris probes Dimitri about his supposed other hostage on the ship. Dimitri never said his other hostage was on the ship. He’s unwilling to reveal the identity of the hostage but still wants to work a deal. Dimitri says he is not the only person being persecuted by those in power. He is seeking two different immunity deals or his hostage will go on to glory. The other person for whom Dimitri is seeking immunity is, none other than, Megan Hathaway.

Dimitri taunts Harris about his brainwashed time with Megan. Harris thinks the idea of gaining immunity for both Megan and Dimitri is a long shot at best. The ISA would never let either of them go free. Dimitri says not only will the ISA not stand in his way. They will insist on releasing him.

Greece - Random Hotel: Kate and Roman grab a room. Roman says everyone is thrilled for her to be back. Kate snarks that Maggie was the only one who seemed less than thrilled. Kate doesn’t want any special celebration. She pulls out her wedding ring and explains how she used it for trade on the ship. Roman smiles lovingly as he takes them and places them back on her finger. With that, Kate shows Roman better than she can tell him what she would like to do next.

Endings

Chloe and Xander are about to lock lips when she pulls away. They sort of pretend nothing happened as they turn off the lights and return to their respective bedrooms.

Kate and Roman bask in the afterglow of their sexy time. He says he never thought he would see her rings or her again. Kate wants to know what he did with her ashes, and Roman explains about keeping the urn on the bar. Kate thinks he sounds a bit like Anna DiMera (not that there’s anything wrong with that!). She hopes he wasn’t talking to the ashes. Roman admits he did, but also she spoke to him, as well. Kate thinks it all sounds weird but not crazy. In fact, she thinks his story sounds vaguely familiar…

Megan clears up Kristen’s confusing by revealing Dimitri is her son.

Paul wants John to reach out to Shane because Andrew is missing.

Harris can’t imagine why the ISA would want him to be free. Dimitri says Shane Donovan runs things over at the ISA. He believes Shane will trip all over himself to make sure both Dimitri and Megan are given immunity and released. Harris finally understands the situation and confirms Andrew is his hostage.

The camera pans to Andrew in a room, tied to a chair, and blindfolded.

