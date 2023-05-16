Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1083: Complete Trash Storylines

On episode 1083 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, and Joshua Baldwin react to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

The Bold and the Beautiful is having Hope and Thomas slut-shame Brooke while ignoring Thomas' past.

Camila Banus is leaving Days of Our Lives. Peter Porte reprises his Beyond Salem role as Dimitri von Leuschner. The search is on for Kate.

The Victor Cassadine climate storyline climaxes on General Hospital and Charles Shaughnessy is out. GH recasts the role of Kristina Corinthos with DAYS alum Kate Mansi.

Daniel reveals Phyllis is still alive on The Young and the Restless. Y&R's storylines aren't great, but its actors are doing their best to turn shit into sugar.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, Luke_Kerr, Mike Jubinville, JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin, and Melodie Aikels.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.