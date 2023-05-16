NATAS Postpones Daytime Emmys Due to Writers Strike

The National Academy of Television Arts and Science (NATAS) has announced the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be postponed, pending the outcome of the current Writers Guild of America (WGA) Strike. No new date has been given.

The award ceremony was slated to air June 16 on CBS. NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp stated:

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike. In addition, the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony planned for Saturday June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution. We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date.

