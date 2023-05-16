Skip to main content
50th Daytime Emmys

NATAS Postpones Daytime Emmys Due to Writers Strike

Hollywood labor dispute postpones kudos fest.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Science (NATAS) has announced  the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be postponed, pending the outcome of the current Writers Guild of America (WGA) Strike. No new date has been given.

The award ceremony was slated to air June 16 on CBS. NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp stated:

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike. In addition, the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony planned for Saturday June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution. We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date. 

Keep checking back with Daytime Confidential as this story develops.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

51st Daytime Emmys
Soaps

CBS and NATAS Announce 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards to Air June 7

By Jillian BoweComment
Daytime Emmys
Soaps

NATAS to Hold 49th Annual Daytime Emmys on June 24

By Jillian BoweComment
51st Daytime Emmys
Soaps

Daytime Emmy Nominations to be Announced Friday

By Jillian BoweComment
50th Daytime Emmys
Talk Shows

50th Annual Daytime Emmys Set to Air Dec. 15

By Jillian BoweComment