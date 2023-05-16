Elizabeth Hubbard and Son Detailed Insurance Frustrations Ahead of Soap Legend's Death

Soap icon Elizabeth Hubbard (ex-Lucinda, As the World Turns) passed away in April of cancer. But now NBC CT is revealing that the actress' insurance policy didn't help her the way her family had expected when she got sick.

The news network visited her home 10 days before the actress' death. Hubbard's son, Jeremy Bennett, opened up about the challenges they were facing as her condition worsened.

From February 2023, Hubbard put thousands of dollars into a long-term care policy. Her long-term care claim was put into effect in January 2023, but $363 of her daily care wouldn't be paid out for three months (what is called an "elimination period"). Meanwhile, Hubbard's colon cancer was progressing.

Bennett said:

An elimination period. We’re talking about my mother here.

Hubbard died on April 8, just five days before the elimination period was up. And she wasn't able to access any of the money in her policy. Bennett tried to get answers and help, but when he did call, someone from a call center in the Philippines picked up. He stated:

You're trying to be strong, while someone is, you know, taking this final journey…and this policy that I thought was going to help us has basically been hindering us.

Bennett noted that he spent time figuring out how to pay for his mom's care that he could've spent been spending with her as she got sicker. He explained: