On today’s General Hospital recap: Sasha continues to hear the baby crying in her ear and says there is a problem with her earpiece. Cody shows up and tells the stage manager to cut the sound or he'll streak naked onto the set. The sound is turned off, Sasha apologizes and continues her pitch.

After the taping, Sasha tells Lucy and Brook Lynn about the crying baby in her earpiece. Sasha says she figured out she was being manipulated and she wasn't going to meltdown. Flora confronts Haven who denies any wrongdoing. Lucy tears a strip off the stage manager.

Brook Lynn spots Cody and chats with him knowing he was the one who got them to stop the noise in Sasha's ear. Cody confronts Haven and warns her she'll be dealing with him if she gaslights Sasha again.

Selina wants to continue the money conversation with Gladys in private. She points out Gladys has access to Sasha's finances and is interested in assets. Gladys realizes Selina is talking about Sonny and says she knows nothing about his business. Selina gets angry and tells Gladys she has until noon tomorrow to pay off the debt.

Lucy says she convinced the show to give them five more spots, and wants Sasha to be the face of the new product. Sasha says she feels great and back to normal. She says it's time to take ownership of herself again. Gladys overhears Sasha saying she's ready to get rid of the guardianship.

Robert chastises Anna for not thinking of Robin and the grandkids when she exposed herself. Anna argues with him until she realizes there's more to Robert showing up. He tells her Holly wants a relationship with him but he's interested in Diane. He says Diane challenges him and wants Anna's honest opinion. Anna reviews the pros and cons of both women.

Diane tells Alexis she gave Robert an ultimatum. Holly finally joins Felicia at The Savoy. She decides she should get to know Diane and interrupts her conversation.

Diane asks for time alone with Holly, who apologizes for kissing Robert. Diane says she won't compete with another woman. Holly says she has strong feelings for Robert and they've known each other for thirty years. She says she doesn't want Diane to get hurt. Diane wonders why Holly thinks things will work out with Robert this time.

Felicia and Alexis make small talk. Alexis admits The Invader isn't what she wanted it to be. Felicia says Alexis' leadership has turned the Invader into a respected publication, but Aleixs says things haven't happened as she wanted.

Carly summons Nina to hear what she has to say. Nina admits she's made some poor decisions for which she blamed Carly. Nina apologizes but Carly doesn't accept. Nina says she wants Willow to have a happy, long life, even if she's not a part of it. Nina admits she's hoping to repair the relationship, but Carly tells her there is no relationship with Willow.

Nina says she's glad Carly was there for Willow because she couldn't. Carly agrees to help with Willow, but only if she wants Nina in her life. Carly says if Willow wants nothing to do with her mother, she won't be Nina's advocate.

The two argue and Carly tells Nina to stop pushing Willow's boundaries and to have patience. Carly says Nina keeps putting her needs in front of Willow's and she'll have to be her mother on Willow's terms. Nina says Carly has done her best to keep her and Willow apart.

Selina's happy to see Holly back in town and mentions how they can work together again, as Robert arrives and spots them together.

