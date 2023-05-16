Over the holidays, the cast of The Young and the Restless annually partners with the NAACP and the National Action Network to provide toys for children in need. Michelle Stafford has led the charge for this effort since 2020! The show was honored for its contributions this past April. Additionally, Stafford earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama. Recently, Daytime Confidential spoke with the near-30-year soap veteran on how much the charity means to her and the show, her Genoa City alter ego Phyllis’ latest mess, and what the future holds for the redhead.

Daytime Confidential: How did you learn about the NAACP’s program to help children in need during the holidays?

Michelle Stafford: Well, this is actually how it came about. The NAACP and the National Action Network are so in the community and they’re always helping out folks in the community. I know Reverend Fred Shaw, because we’ve done a couple human rights things and marches together. When we went back to work in 2020, we were still kind of the only ones in the business working around November 2020. So here I was, able to work, and there were so many others who took a hit. I wanted to do something and I thought of Fred. He has a connection to areas of people who would need it most, and who are already possibly having a hard time. So, I called him and asked if we could get something together. I knew the people from my show would love to help. While we would have loved to be able to give people jobs, I wasn’t able to do that. So I thought helping out their kids would be great. It’s a horrible feeling for a parent to not be able to provide for your child. I talked to Fred and he brought in the National Action Network, and that’s how it came to be.

DC: You really led the charge here! How was it getting your castmates involved?

MS: They really wanted to do it! It’s like everyone and not just the actors—but production and the whole crew—felt the same way. It was just like “Gosh, I’m working and other people are suffering. I want to help!” So I put an email out and everybody just jumped on it. A lot of people were saying they wanted to give in some way, but didn't know where to start. This ended up being a really fun thing to do. The first year, in 2020, we were still six feet apart, so I couldn’t make it a big thing where we all go to Big Lots and shop. Christian [Le Blanc, Michael] and I were plotting away and came up with some ideas. I called some of my other friends and family members to help. Reverend Buie came down and a lot of folks who are very connected in the community came down to the house. It was just this really cool thing. I had toys all over my living room, just piled to the ceiling.

DC: As I understand it, the toy drive has become a Y&R holiday tradition!

MS: Yeah, it looks that way! The second year I saw Fred and he said, “So let’s talk about the toy drive this year!” I said, “Yeah, let’s do it again!’ It’s so funny because I keep thinking, “Oh God, it’s not going to be like last year." Every year, it gets bigger and more people donate. This year, CBS gave a big donation, and then Big Lots gave us a huge discount. So when we go there, we can get more stuff. It’s so awesome! The first year, in 2020, with all the protocols, they went down to the mission and gave out the toys. It was so sweet. In 2021, we connected with The Salvation Army, and they distributed the toys. The woman who runs The Salvation Army down there was worried about not having enough toys the day prior. She said she got the call from Reverend Shaw the next day and we all came through. She was just blown away. I was invited to watch the kids open the toys, but couldn’t make it down there last year. I hope to this year. We get all kinds of toys, too. We get guitars, educational toys, and all kinds of awesome toys. I just think, what would it be like if someone who got the guitar grows up to be an amazing musician? I mean, how awesome would that be? You never know how you affect people’s lives!

DC: What was your reaction when you learned the show would receive an award for everyone’s contributions?

MS: You know it's funny because Fred said, “Hey, you know, Young and the Restless is such a popular show within the community, and we’ve got to do something.” He brought it up this last year. The big thing for Fred is that we’re doing this just because we want to. He’s so used to people doing things and bringing a camera crew. He said," "You guys every single year have done this and you’re about giving the kids toys. You care about the community without wanting anything else. You do it to help people and that should be recognized." Eric [Braeden, Victor] came down not this year but last year and hung out with all the heavy hitters within the community down there. I mean, you can imagine Victor Newman just there! They were out of their minds! It’s really, because they grew up with Y&R, it’s so special. I’m really proud to be part of this group.

DC: Let’s shift gears to Phyllis! What has it been like tapping back into Phyllis' dark side?

MS: I feel like I've been doing that all year quite honestly. At one point, I talked to Josh [Griffith, Executive Producer and Head Writer] and I said, “With all the history, Diane (Susan Walters) really is a situation for Phyllis.” Whatever Phyllis has, she wants. Let’s not forget, Phyllis went to prison for the arson thing. Diane had it out for her. I don’t think that ever dies. As human beings, when you go through that with someone, you’re never going to believe that person will change. You will never, ever believe someone who would go so far as to sit in a burning building just so you would get charged with arson. Josh understood that. So Phyllis had to be really out of her mind. So I’ve actually been playing it for a bit, like the last year, that she’s out of her mind. Then, he’s like, “Yeah, we’re really gonna have her unravel." I’m like “Oh God! Okay, I’ve been unraveling!” I mean, she, for real, unraveled. I think it’s real. It’s a lot of work. I’m not gonna lie, the role is a lot of work because it’s not my native state to be like this. To answer your question, it’s fun!

DC: What was it like getting to attend Phyllis’ funeral?

MS: It was a good time! I didn't say anything. Sometimes, those days are really fun. You're like, “Oh good, I’m just gonna react.” It was nice seeing everything. I think that moment where Diane got carted away was a nice moment to play. It was Phyllis’ greatest dream realized, but I think it's her kids who affected her the most obviously. They kept on saying, “You suck, you suck. We don't want anything to do with you.” I mean, they said it to her. She legit thought her life was over. Then, Nikki [Melody Thomas Scott] kind of was like, “Well, there's nothing we could do. I'm out." Then, Ashley [Eileen Davidson] was sort of like the same way. The only one who is saying, “No! We can do something” was Jeremy [James Hyde]. I understand. I get when you feel like you have nothing. She really did feel like that was her only resort.

DC: Speaking of Jeremy, he's no longer with us! Did you think that the Phyllis/Jeremy partnership would last longer?

MS: No, I didn't, but it seems like others had other ideas. You know what is so interesting to me? I posted something on my social media saying, "You’re [James] so awesome and thanks for being so rad." This is what I can't understand sometimes, but I'm going to try. So many women were like, “Oh my God! We loved him. He's so sexy! We want him to stay. He and Phyllis could have something." I was like, wait a second, what? You actually want Jeremy and Phyllis to fall in love? It actually would be a really, really fun love story. It's, like, similar to the thing that I played with Roger [Howarth, Austin/ex-Franco, General Hospital] over on GH. Something where they're both crazy, and they found this love in the asylum. It would definitely be interesting. It's very funny, right? I mean people, especially the women, were legit bummed out that he was leaving.

DC: Were you surprised at how calmly and casually a bloodied Phyllis dumped Jeremy’s body?

MS: Well, she had already knifed him a bunch of times. We played it like she had already cleaned up the room. So, she had time to chill out. Have you ever watched any of those with murderers and they talk about how after they kill there’s a sense of peace? I think that’s how we played it. She had already cleaned up the place and she knew she had to get rid of the body. She’s got to do what she’s got to do! If I gotta throw him in Lake Michigan, then I got to do it!

DC: Where do you think Phyllis goes from here?

MS: So many things could happen. I have no idea. I assume that people will be mad, but the beauty of it is she did exactly what Diane did. If anybody loses their mind too much, it's like, “Whoa! Back up!” This is exactly what that woman did, but I had a conscience. I couldn't do it. They can't be tripping on her too much, because they forgave the other one.

Nobody's talked to me about it. I do know that Phyllis goes on the run for a bit. I just hope it gives someone entertainment.