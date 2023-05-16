WATCH: Gavin Houston Talks Being Part of GH's 60th Anniversary and Teases Return as Zeke (VIDEO)

Gavin Houston is no stranger to soap operas. A former star of the primetime sudser The Haves and the Have Nots, he also appeared on Guiding Light as Remy and General Hospital as Sly. But his most recent daytime appearance came on GH, albeit in a new role: Zeke, brother to Portia (Brook Kerr). The actor teased Zeke's upcoming Port Charles return in an interview with WJBF Digital, part of the ABC-affiliated Georgia TV station WJBF.

He shared:

I’m still on GH, actually. I go back to playing Zeke, ac haracter named Zeke who plays Portia's brother, coming for this meaty storyline in, like, two weeks.

The veteran actor was excited to be part of the soap's recent 60th-anniversary celebrations. He recalled:

Soaps were such a big thing growing up. I'm always grateful for...work is work at this point, and I'm always grateful just to continuously stay busy. But I think being a part of it and being a part of that achievement, for them to reach 60 years... Going through all of this where a lot of soaps, including Guiding Light, have been canceled, it was great to be a part of that achievement for them.

Working with longtime cast GH members like Maurice Benard (Sonny), actors he was already familiar with, was a great experience. Houston remembered thinking:

General Hospital was this big thing and I was like, 'Wow, they're. It must be so amazing to work on that show.' And here I am, a part of that show. So it's really a blessing.

Watch his full interview below.