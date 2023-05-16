Skip to main content
Susan Walters, Peter Bergman

The Young and the Restless Recap: Diane Confronts Jack About Phyllis

The Young and the Restless Recap for May 16, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Diane is confronting Jack about the unbelievable (yet totally believable) news about the rumors of Phyllis’ demise having been greatly exaggerated. Jack wanted to tell his betrothed, but didn’t want to get her hopes up until the plan for her exoneration was completely in place. Diane knows Jack had the best of intentions, and could never stay angry when she loves him so much. They embrace and Jack tells Diane soon she will be free of these charges and they will be married. Jack says Phyllis caused this legal drama, and she will be the one to get her out of it. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Kyle Decides to Tell Diane The Truth

What did you think of today's episode? Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

