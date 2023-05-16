Skip to main content
IMG_2064
Michael Mealor

The Young and the Restless Recap: Kyle Decides to Tell Diane The Truth

The Young and the Restless Recap for May 15, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Kyle is clearly upset, and Diane is trying to comfort him. She keeps praying for a miracle where everything will go away. She can’t believe they were so recently planning her wedding, and now they’re planning her defense. She wishes things were back to being simple. They should be planning a family vacation, and maybe they could all figure out how to put their issues to the side (Oh Diane… that vacation will be put on hold for a VERY long time). Kyle says she can’t make this situation go away. However, he thinks he can. With that, Kyle stands, approaches Diane, and says he has information she needs to know. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Michael Demands Everyone Keep Quiet About Phyllis

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

