On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Taylor and Brooke are enjoying a meal at Deacon’s pizza kitchen. He approaches the table and tells them to save room for wedding cookies. Brooke’s phone beeps with a text from Forrester. She apologizes to Taylor who says she has everything covered. Deacon gets all goofy telling Brooke he “hates to see her go, but loves to watch her leave” (Giggle. I wonder if that was scripted). They share a giggle and Brooke exits.

Taylor asks Deacon to take a seat. She watched Deacon and Brooke interacting earlier. Deacon says Brooke knows her like few others and is grateful she doesn’t judge him for his past actions. Taylor understands how they got together and all the history they share. She reminds him of the pact she and Brooke made to look out for one another. Deacon gets it but is a little lost. Taylor gets to the point saying the time might be just right for him to take another chance at a relationship with Brooke.

