Booked and Busy: The Young and The Restless Alum Mckenna Grace Stars in Teen Romance 99 Days
The Young and the Restless grad Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) is headlining a new teen romance flick based on a hit novel. Elsewhere, Another World alum Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) is expected to reprise her starring role in a Freaky Friday sequel, while One Life to Live's Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) has boarded a new thriller.
All My Children
- Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon) has signed on to the home-invasion thriller Free Radicals, based on Alice Munro's short story of the same name
- Abigail Spencer (ex-Becca) stars in the new scripted podcast series Evergreen
Another World
- Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) is expected to reprise her role in a sequel to Disney's Freaky Friday
As the World Turns
- Roselyn Sanchez's drama Fantasy Island has been canceled after two seasons at Fox
- Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) stars in the upcoming film May December
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) stars in/EPs Not Dead Yet, her comedy series on ABC, which was renewed for Season 2
- Denise Richards (Shauna) is set to appear on the next season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe)'s drama Fantasy Island has been canceled after two seasons at Fox
Days of Our Lives
- Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) narrates and EPs The Winchesters, which was canceled after Season 1 at The CW
General Hospital
- Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) stars in the thriller Motion Detected, out now; watch the trailer below
Guiding Light
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) stars in the film One Day as a Lion, out now, and the thriller The Resurrection of Charles Manson, out May 29
- Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) stars in the sci-fi action thriller The Creator
- Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) will make a cameo in Season 16 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, whose first two episodes premiere on FXX beginning at 10 PM on June 7, then available to stream on Hulu on June 8
One Life to Live
- Danneel Ackles (ex-Shannon) EPs The Winchesters, which was canceled after Season 1 at The CW
- Jonathan Groff (ex-Henry) has joined the upcoming season of the British TV series Doctor Who in a guest-starring role
- Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) will star in the thriller Kalahari, which has concluded production
Passions
- Natalie Zea (ex-Gwen)'s NBC drama La Brea will have its third season held for midseason
The Young and the Restless
- Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) will headline the teen romance cz from Alloy Entertainment; it's based on the Katie Cotugno book of the same name
- Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) stars in and produces the holiday movie Forgetting Christmas, which addresses a parent developing Alzheimer's disease
- Shemar Moore (Malcolm)'s hit series S.W.A.T.'s first five seasons will stream on Netflix starting May 17; its current (and sixth) season is expected to join Netflix this fall
- Adam Lazarre-White (ex-Nathan) has boarded the feature film Sic, filming in Thailand