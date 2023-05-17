The Young and the Restless grad Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) is headlining a new teen romance flick based on a hit novel. Elsewhere, Another World alum Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) is expected to reprise her starring role in a Freaky Friday sequel, while One Life to Live's Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) has boarded a new thriller.

All My Children

Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon) has signed on to the home-invasion thriller Free Radicals, based on Alice Munro 's short story of the same name

Another World

Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) is expected to reprise her role in a sequel to Disney's Freaky Friday

As the World Turns

Roselyn Sanchez 's drama Fantasy Island has been canceled after two seasons at Fox

The Bold and the Beautiful

Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) stars in/EPs Not Dead Yet, her comedy series on ABC, which was renewed for Season 2

(ex-Beverly) stars in/EPs Not Dead Yet, her comedy series on ABC, which was renewed for Season 2 Denise Richards (Shauna) is set to appear on the next season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Days of Our Lives

Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) narrates and EPs The Winchesters, which was canceled after Season 1 at The CW

General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) stars in the thriller Motion Detected, out now; watch the trailer below

Guiding Light

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) stars in the film One Day as a Lion, out now, and the thriller The Resurrection of Charles Manson, out May 29

Loving

Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) will make a cameo in Season 16 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, whose first two episodes premiere on FXX beginning at 10 PM on June 7, then available to stream on Hulu on June 8

One Life to Live

Danneel Ackles (ex-Shannon) EPs The Winchesters, which was canceled after Season 1 at The CW

Passions

Natalie Zea (ex-Gwen)'s NBC drama La Brea will have its third season held for midseason

The Young and the Restless