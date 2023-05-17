TMZ is reporting that Haley Pullos, who plays Molly on General Hospital, has been arrested for a DUI. The site reported the actress, who was recently temporarily recast on the soap after recovering from this car accident, allegedly caused a big crash on the freeway.

According to a document obtained by TMZ, Pullos was driving down a freeway in Pasadena, California, on April 29 when she swerved and crossed over the barrier dividing the road. She went into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle that was traveling at around 60 miles per hour. The other car's driver had major injuries but survived.

When the police arrived on the scene, they stated that Pullos could not get out of her car. Firefighters assisted her in exiting the vehicle and entering an ambulance. They were evaluating her injuries when Pullos struck the firefighter with her hand and called out:

This is a $400 f***ing shirt!

Upon searching her vehicle, police said they found marijuana edibles and miniature tequila bottles. Pullos was brought to the hospital and exhibited signs she'd been driving under the influence. The cops in question said her breath smelled of alcohol, her speech was slurred, and her eyes were watery. Arrested for felony DUI at the hospital, Pullos reportedly got aggressive and fought with the staff, then she had to be sedated.

Police also told TMZ that Pullos was involved in a separate hit-and-run collision before this crash. A rep for the actress didn't immediately respond to the site when asked for comment.