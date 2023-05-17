On today’s General Hospital recap:

Holly stops by Anna's saying she needs a job. She wonders if Anna can put in a good word with the WSB. Anna thinks Holly should stay out of espionage and the rush, but Holly says she needs money. Holly says she's trying to help Ethan settle his debt. Anna says Robert would help but Holly says he's a respected DA and doesn't want to hurt his reputation.

Robert tells Dante he's looking into RICO violations at The Savoy and believes Curtis and Selina are working together. Mac is annoyed Robert hasn't responded to his texts and checks in with Diane. She tells him to speak directly to Robert. Mac gets a call from Dante about Robert and heads to the station. Mac says The Savoy is off limits, but Robert says Holly may be involved. Mac says he already has surveillance on Selina and to stay out of it so Robert angrily storms out.

Felicia talks to Diane about Robert and Holly having so much history together. Felicia says she knows Diane is interested, but Diane says Holly is the love of his life and there is no competition. Felicia just wants everyone to be happy and says she's not certain about Robert and Holly.

Selina's happy to see Curtis back in town and asks about Trina. Curtis is surprised Selina knows their background. She says she has access to the hospital lab and can have the test say anything he wants. Curtis accuses Selina of wanting something on him, but she reminds him she already has something on him. Curtis tells her not to doctor the results.

Trina gets impatient waiting for her test so Spencer throws his weight around. Trina asks why he left with Esme and Ace, and Spencer reminds her they aren't a family. He wants Esme to release the baby to him. Trina says she feels for Esme because the baby is all she has. Spencer realizes he needs to get Esme interested in things other than Ace.

Curtis gets to the hospital and questions the lab tech about their safety procedures and protocols. Trina interrupts to say she hasn't even been tested yet.

Portia summons Ava to ask for her help with Trina because their relationship is still strained. Portia's concerned with Spencer's influence on Trina and his entitlement and recklessness. Portia wants Ava's help to have Trina see reason, but Ava tells her not to push Trina away from Spencer. Ava says she sees a different side of Spencer and understands Trina's feelings. She tells Portia to learn from her mistakes and not push Trina away.

Alexis stops by Laura's as Esme decides to leave with Ace. Laura says Esme has to think about the baby and put his needs first. Esme says she needs her freedom and independence and is suffocating living with Laura. Laura says she needs to be patient, but Esme says she needs to live her life on her own terms.

Alexis says she has a job opening for a receptionist at The Invader which Esme originally poo poos. Alexis points out Esme has no other option, and if she's serious about stepping up she should take it. Esme takes time to think then agrees to the position. She's even happier when Alexis tells her the paper has daycare for Ace.

Robert heads to The Savoy and asks what’s going on with Holly just as she arrives.

Anna, Ava and Laura get an invitation to the reading of Victor's will.

