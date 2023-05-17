Skip to main content
Will Wheaton

Wil Wheaton Warns Hollywood Won't Forget Jeopardy! Host Ken Jennings Crossing Picket Line

Actor Wil Wheaton doesn't want Hollywood to forget Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings crossed the picket line. 

Wheaton, who also participated on Celebrity Jeopardy!, posted a link and comment on Facebook about a Daily Beast article on Jennings crossing the WGA picket line to remain as host. The decision by Jennings differs from co-host Mayim Bialik. She stepped away from  the show's current 39th season, in solidarity of the WGA strike

Wheaton posted:

Wheaton didn't stop there. The Star Trek: The Next Generation and The Big Bang Theory star had more to say. He warned those who are anti-union to move it along by posting:

Will Wheaton Facebook post

Some posters tried to give Jennings the benefit of the doubt. However, Wheaton was not having any of it. See some of the comments below.

Will Wheaton Facebook 2
Will Wheaton 3
Will Wheaton 4

