Christian LeBlanc, Tracey Bregman

The Young and the Restless Recap: Michael Updates Lauren on The Search For Phyllis

The Young and the Restless Recap for May 17, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Michael and Lauren are at Crimson Lights discussing Jeremy Stark and Phyllis. Michael tells Lauren about the information gleaned by the Private Detective he hired. Jeremy clearly intended on killing Phyllis as he initiated the process to collect on her life insurance. He died before he could finish the paperwork. Lauren wonders what this information means in terms of locating Phyllis. They also located the local P.O. box Stark used as a return address which led them to the original address used for its registry. Michael assumed Stark would use his room at The Grand Phoenix as his address, but instead he used the address of a “low rent” motel on the outskirts of town. Lauren understands how that location would be perfect for a supposed dead woman to hide out. Michael thinks Jack will be thrilled to learn the news. Telling Jack and benefiting Diane seems less than thrilling to Lauren…

