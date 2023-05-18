General Hospital star Haley Pullos (Molly Lansing-Davis) has checked into rehab following her DUI crash. The Daily Mail reports Pullos was taken to the Malibu Detox and Residential Treatment Center by her family on Wednesday, after she was involved in a crash where she collided with an Oldsmobile on April 29 just a little before 1:30 am on California's 134 freeway.

According to the site, Pullos entered the wrong way on the eastbound SR-134 freeway and was the cause behind the hit-and-run accident. The actress, who has played Molly since 2009, then ended up crashing into a Kia after she veered into the eastbound lane.