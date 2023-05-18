On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Paulina’s Place: Chanel has prepared pastry treats for Abe and Paulina. She’s baking up a storm now that she’s unemployed. Paulina assures her this situation isn’t forever, and Abe is pulling every string he can to speed up the process. Chanel still can’t believe Jada suspected Talia of being involved but is happy she was cleared. Just then, Melinda Trask comes a-knockin.

Melinda needs to chat with Abe about some delicate matters. She wants Abe to fire Rafe. Melinda thinks the Sweet Bits case is the latest in a string of failed investigations. Abe reminds Melinda though Sloan might be the main suspect, there isn’t a lick of evidence. She wants someone in the job who can “judiciously bend a few rules.” Melinda goes on to say she wants Paulina installed as Police Commissioner (what?). Abe says Paulina couldn’t possibly be the commissioner considering not only the nepotism but also because he believes in Rafe. As she exits, Melinda says Abe’s “soft on crime” reputation will get him obliterated in the next election. Abe and Paulina decide to go to their respective offices and convince Chanel to get dressed and see what the day holds.

Roach Motel: Jada bangs on Colin’s hotel room to probe a bit more. The door opens to reveal Rafe. He came to question Colin but discovered he already checked out. Jada is rightfully suspicious. Rafe thinks they should try to lift prints but Jada thinks the room has been cleaned. Just then, Rafe pulls a discarded razor from the trash.

Salem Inn: Colin and Talia are basking in the afterglow of sexy time and their new room. His phone rings with a call from Sloan. Talia is worried about folks finding him in the center of town. He fills her in on his conversation with Sloan and how she now knows everything about his involvement. Talia tries again to convince him to abandon his plans for revenge. Colin isn’t ready to bail out yet, and reminds her Sloan knows nothing about her involvement. Talia loses her cool saying she doesn’t want to continue with the plan. Colin can’t deal with Talia’s guilty feelings when he’s dealt with Paulina and Chanel’s heinous actions. They go back and forth and Colin relents saying how much she appreciates her efforts and loves her. With that, Talia gets dressed, they exchange “I love yous” and she exits.

Sloan’s Digs: Sloan leaves Colin a message to call her back just as a towel-clad Eric arrives fresh from his shower. He overheard the message she left and wonders who the recipient was because she heard her say, “I love you.” Sloan explains she left the message for her brother. Sloan lies saying everything is cool with her brother. Eric doesn’t know anything about Colin and pushes for details. Sloan says she doesn’t know a lot about Colin’s upbringing because of their age difference - he was a “toddler” when she started high school. He moved with his parents to London while she was in school in the U.S. She thinks her parents deaths was even more difficult on her brother. His grief and anger consumed him to the point he could barely function. Eric wonders if it’s possible Colin is responsible for what’s happened to Paulina and Chanel. Sloan gets defensive saying Colin had nothing to do with these crimes as he’s nowhere near Salem. With that, Sloan distracts Eric with the love language of physical touch.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Anna walks in and asks if Nicole is experiencing morning sickness. Nicole hushes her up so no one will hear. Anna apologizes for breaking the chain on the necklace she borrowed. Nicole is visibly shaken and Anna asks if she plans on keeping her pregnancy secret forever. Nicole is worried about whether or not she will carry the baby to term. If she can’t, does it matter if she ever tells? Anna is convinced she hopes the baby is Eric’s. Nicole freaks out about the entire situation as she doesn’t know what to think or do.

Nicole explains her worry about having a miscarriage, and goes on to tell Anna about Holly’s birth story and how Chloe was her surrogate (which is true but also leaves out a huge chunk of that storyline). Nicole is horrified by the thought of losing yet another baby. Anna thinks medical advances have come a long way. She references Dr. Rolf, but Nicole hushes up talk of the mad scientist. Nicole doesn’t want to get her own hopes up, but is also worried about Eric because of what went down with losing Mackenzie and Jada’s pregnancy.

Nicole feels alone and sleepy. She wants her coffee, but Anna stops her saying she can’t have caffeine and needs to start pre-natal vitamins. She goes on to say EJ and Eric will both be supportive. Nicole appreciates Anna lifting her spirits and they embrace. Anna is off to play cards, and Nicole thanks her for being supportive. Before she leaves, Anna says she knows in her heart Nicole’s child will be incredibly lucky no matter the paternity.

Endings

Abe gets a call from the health inspector who is now willing to re-inspect Sweet Bits. Paulina decides not to tell Chanel just in case it doesn’t work out.

Eric and Sloan finish up sexy time just as her alarm goes off reminding her to take her birth control pill (interesting…). She takes her dose and says out loud she needs to get her prescription refilled. Sloan wonders aloud if he and Nicole used protection during their drug-induced tryst. Eric tells Sloan, in confidence, Nicole is going through early menopause. Sloan flashes a devious smile and says, “that poor old thing.”

Jada and Rafe return and run the prints from the razor but to no avail. They ran the prints through both New York and Salem’s databases and found nothing. The search of Landon’s database garnered a match!

Abe and Paulina await the arrival of the health inspector who turns out to be a clean shaven Colin sans his British accent.

Anna and Eric run into each other outside the Brady Pub. She gets very tongue tied because she sampled several Chardonnays at the liquor store. Eric thinks she seems nervous. Anna quickly and awkwardly makes her exit.

Nicole arrives at the hospital and runs smack into Nicole causing her to drop what she was carrying. They get snarky with one another before Sloan reaches down and picks up Nicole’s prenatal vitamins…

