Spencer receives an invitation to Victor's will reading which upsets Trina. She thinks he should ignore the invite. Spencer says if the will has Victor putting some other disaster in motion, he needs to be the one to stop it.

Portia complains about Spencer, but Curtis tells her he put Trina’s needs first in Greenland and protected her. Portia thanks Curtis for doing that, as well. Taggart shows up as the tech comes to get them to be tested.

Trina worries things will change if it turns out Curtis is her father, but Taggart reassures her. Trina tells Portia she's not as mad at her as she was when she first learned the truth. Curtis stands by watching the happy family bond.

Alexis is showing Esme around The Invader offices and finds Sam waiting for her. Esme recognizes Sam and realizes she's a Cassadine. She also accuses Alexis of having ulterior motives in offering her the job.

Esme changes her mind about the job and starts to head out but Alexis stops her. She reminds Esme because Ace is a Cassadine, it makes them extended family. Alexis continues by saying Esme should be grateful to be offered a job to help raise her child.

Sam worries but Alexis says she's fully aware of who Esme is and did this to keep her and the baby in town. Sam and Alexis get an invitation to the will reading, and Sam wonders why Victor invited everyone he hated. Gregory's name comes up and Alexis tells Sam she hasn't seen him in a while. Alexis worries his silence could mean he's in trouble but Gregory told her to respect his privacy.

Molly admits to TJ she's worried she won't be able to get pregnant. Dr Navarro tells them her endometriosis is severe and wonders why Molly didn't complain sooner. Dr Navarro says they also ran a fertility test and it's likely Molly won't be able to conceive. She tells Molly not to lose hope and they'll go over her options. Molly gets tearful with TJ, saying how much she wanted to be pregnant with his baby.

Robert accuses Holly of conspiring with Selina, but Nneka breaks up the argument and kicks them out. Holly says she needs to pay off Ethan's debt, and Robert wonders why she didn't ask him for help. Holly says she doesn't want to get him in trouble since she's in love with him. She says she can't ask Robert to cross lines for her and can do it on her own.

Robert wonders what kind of relationship they can have if she has to keep things from him. He thinks maybe they aren't meant to be but he'll always be there for her. Holly says love can't fix who they are but they both need to let go. They share a kiss before she leaves.

Esme runs into Spencer at the hospital and tells him Alexis gave her a job and she's there to get drug tested. Spencer cross examines Esme and she says she took the job because she'll need money for when she leaves with Ace. Spencer warns her he'll come after her if she takes off.

Trina tells him Esme getting a job is a good thing. The longer she stays in town, the more access Spencer and Laura have to the baby.

Portia tells Taggert she won't allow Spencer to drag Trina down, and she'll do something to make sure he's out of her life for good.

Curtis heads back to The Savoy where Jordan is waiting for him. He wonders if he made a mistake taking the test because it could mess up Trina's family. Curtis blames himself for complicating things and thinks the results should show Taggert is the bio father. He wants what's best for Trina. Jordan promises to be there for him and the two kiss.

