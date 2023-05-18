Maura West recently celebrated 10 years as General Hospital mob moll supreme Ava Jerome. The actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about reteaming with Roger Howarth in some of her first storylines, as well as recent ones, and loving her daytime home.

Of course, West shot to fame as As the World Turns bad girl Carly Tenney Snyder, and when she joined GH in 2013, she teamed up on-screen with former co-star Howarth. On ATWT, Howarth played Paul Ryan; on GH, he played Franco Baldwin and now plays Austin Gatlin-Holt. West said of their reunion:

I got to sort of be reunited with Roger Howarth [Austin/then-Franco] under completely different circumstances, on a different show, different characters, different everything. I loved that.

Of course, Ava went on to participate in many disadventures, including marrying Prince Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma/Adam Huss). Even though Ava and Nikolas make it to happily-ever-after, West loved Ava's princess status. She admitted:

I was hoping there would have been a moment, a scene, a something, where I would have had a tiara on!

Currently, Ava and Austin are scheming together as the world thinks Nik is dead. Of working with Howarth once again, West said: