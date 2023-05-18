Ryan Seacrest to Guest on Live With Kelly and Mark

Ryan Seacrest may have exited his gig as co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan just over a month ago, but he's already coming back...albeit in a different way. Seacrest will guest on the recently-rechristened Live with Kelly and Mark today, May 18, according to Deadline.

This will mark Seacrest's first time back on the show since he left on April 14. He's stopping by to promo the season finale of American Idol, airing live Sunday night on ABC.