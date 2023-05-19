On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital: Nicole lies saying she grabbed the wrong prescription from the pharmacy. Sloan says she must have as she knows she’s going through early menopause. Nicole tries to explain it away, but Sloan deduces she’s pregnant. Sloan goes IN on Nicole about the lies she tells and manipulating Jada into having an abortion (not really true). As Nicole argues back, she unintentionally reveals she’s pregnant.

Nicole reminds Sloan she is with Eric. Sloan is aghast Nicole would be sleeping with two men without condoms. Nicole convinces Sloan it would be better to hold the information until she knows the identity of the father. Just then, Marlena arrives.

Sloan digs the knife in further by telling Marlena how upset Eric was when she was gone. Further, she’d like the two of them to get together with her and John. Marlena presents a stiff smile and agrees to talk to John. After Sloan exits, Marlena tries to comfort Nicole. She notice Nicole looks a little green and wonders if everything is ok. Nicole dances away from the subject and brings it back to Sloan. Marlena heard Sloan say she was going to keep Nicole’s secret.

Brady Pub: Belle storms in and goes off on Eric for being back together with Sloan. Belle accuses Sloan of all the committed in Salem for the past eleventy years. Eric says he’s investigated and Sloan has nothing to do with anything happening to Chanel and Paulina. As they get louder, Marlena enters and is DONE with their foolishness.

Marlena tells Belle they need to let Eric make his own decisions. What’s more important is Marlena is sick and tired of Belle and Eric bickering like babies. Marlena came in because she was hungry but has lost her appetite. She’s headed to the hospital where she’s actually needed.

Belle and Eric have a seat. She apologizes but reminds her brother no one knows Sloan very well. Eric think his instincts can be trusted. Belle isn’t completely convinced but will do her best not to worry about Eric and his girlfriend. She will, however, accept concern from him. They move on to discussing Shawn Douglas’ torture over shooting Bo. They apologize to each other as they know they love one another. Just then, Sloan enters and Belle makes nice.

Salem PD: Rafe and Jada confirm information from Scotland Yard about Colin. His last name is Bedford which Rafe immediately recognizes as the last name of Sloane’s mother. Sloan took her mother’s maiden name - Peterson. They quickly determine while Talia had no motive, her boyfriend Colin did. Jada wonders if anything her sister’s told them is true. Rafe thinks Colin has Talia under his spell. Jada’s convinced Talia’s in trouble. She wants to talk to her sister first and then go after Colin. Jada tries to call but Talia doesn’t answer.

Paulina’s Place: Chanel tells Talia she knows Jada accused her of a crime. Chanel assures her that neither she nor her mother could ever believe Talia would hurt them. Talia says Jada has just been doing her job. Chanel thinks she’s incredible and leans in for a kiss. Chanel wants to take it to the bedroom so they don’t get interrupted. Talia flashes back to her discussion with Colin and then agrees to hit the sheets.

They get down to business and Chanel pulls back long enough to say they can go slow and can stop whenever she wants. Talia flashes back to her conversation with Colin and continues getting down. When they are half way to glory, Talia pops up and says she can’t continue.

Sweet Bits: Colin appears as Inspector Cameron Frye (anyone getting the connection?) who is more than willing to help out by taking care of Chanel. Abe and Paulina work hard to impress Inspector Frye who strings them along by saying he can deal with them first before moving along to Chanel.

Paulina mentions the string of events leading to the bakery being shut down. Colin probes and Paulina is more than happy to tell him about the evil Sloan Peterson and how she targeted them for no good reason. Colin heard it was for a very good reason. He recounts what he read in the paper about Chanel’s affair with the professor and the subsequent death of the professor’s wife. With a quickness, Abe and Paulina start to understand something is not quite right.

Abe and Paulina defend Chanel as a victim in Sloan’s plan for revenge. If she continues, she’ll face the consequences. As the conversation continues, Colin gets visibly angry. Abe and Paulina go back and recount the incidents that have occurred since Sloan’s arrival in town (why are they explaining themselves to the health inspector?). Colin slips (on purpose) and says someone texting “watch your back” could have been meant to help her. As Abe and Paulina realize they’re in trouble, Colin grabs a rolling pin and swings.

Nicole lies away Sloan’s declaration to keep her secret. She peppers in some truth about Sloan rubbing menopause in her face. Marlena offers to talk anytime she wants. With that, she exits.

Talia gets dressed and Chanel says everything is cool. Talia turns and says she has a confession to make.

Sloan wonders if she was hallucinating as Belle’s never been nice to her. Eric asks about the hospital because she seems a little off. Before she can explain, Jada and Rafe come in wanting to chat with Sloan. Eric defends Sloan and they say they want to talk to Sloan about her brother.

Abe is knocked out as Paulina asks why Colin hit him. He grabs the rolling pin and lifts his arm as Paulina screams.