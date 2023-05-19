EP Michael Davies: "I Think Jeopardy! Deserves to be a Prime-time Brand"

Since signing on as full-time Jeopardy! EP in 2022, Michael Davies has helmed the venerable game show to continued success. He spoke to Vulture about extending the program's brand with the likes of the Second Chance Tournament and Jeopardy! Masters.

Does Davies worry that too many primetime spinoffs could dilute the brand? He explained:

Jeopardy! is a Monday through Friday show in syndication. Obviously a lot of the people who watch the syndication show are also watching the prime-time Masters or Celebrity Jeopardy!, but the large part of the audience is different; it’s an audience on a different platform. The prime-time Jeopardy! has a definitive evening time slot on ABC and is also available to stream on Hulu. I think Jeopardy! deserves to be a prime-time brand. We can afford to make a prime-time version of the show and a syndicated version of the show.

He added:

I’m managing Jeopardy! as though it’s a sport. I want to build an elite pyramid of competition that plays a postseason every single year at the same time that allows our best players to compete against each other, whether they directly qualify for the Tournament of Champions, Second Chance, or come through the Champions Wildcard we’re introducing this year. I want a real postseason. I’ve talked long and hard about the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, where I want the best players who ever played Jeopardy! to come back and play again. That is where I see it going. Sony, ABC, and the majority of the Jeopardy! community — which is incredibly active and passionate — have supported me in that vision. It doesn’t mean that Monday through Friday Jeopardy! isn’t as important and every contestant who has a dream of playing isn’t important. But I do believe our very best players deserve to be in competition with each other. I think it makes Jeopardy! an even more appealing and important program.

And he doesn't want to stop there with the live experience. Davies mused: