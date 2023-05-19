On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Christine and Chance are doing business at Society when he gets a call from Jack. Christine becomes condescending and petty when she wonders if Jack is trying to sell someone else on his theory Phyllis is alive. Chance thinks he should probably hear what Jack has to say. As Christine exits, she implores him to concentrate on the facts.

Jack assumes Christine has filled Chance in on the latest haps. Chance says he heard it from both Christine and Summer. He gets a touch annoyed as he conveys his hope Jack isn’t filling her head with false hope. Jack turns to Kyle and Diane as says he’s telling the truth and now has the DNA evidence to make it stick. Jack throws snark back at Chance saying if a lay person can gather this much evidence, imagine what a trained detective could do!

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Michael Updates Lauren on The Search For Phyllis

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!