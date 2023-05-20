Skip to main content
Taylor Hayes, Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Taylor And Brooke Struggle to Maintain Their Friendship

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 22-26, 2023

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: 

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) defends his work relationship with Hope (Annika Noelle) to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Forrester Creations heads to Europe.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) have an off putting conversation with Thomas.

Bill (Don Diamont) pushes Liam (Scott Clifton) to keep Hope close.

Hope is gutted by Steffy’s words.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Taylor Tries to Make a Love Connection For Deacon

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) gives Liam romantic advice.

Liam is at a fork in the road with Hope.

Thomas begins to suspect Hope has feelings for him.

Taylor and Brooke struggle to maintain their friendship.

Hope charts a path forward.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

