The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 22-26, 2023

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) defends his work relationship with Hope (Annika Noelle) to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Forrester Creations heads to Europe.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) have an off putting conversation with Thomas.

Bill (Don Diamont) pushes Liam (Scott Clifton) to keep Hope close.

Hope is gutted by Steffy’s words.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) gives Liam romantic advice.

Liam is at a fork in the road with Hope.

Thomas begins to suspect Hope has feelings for him.

Taylor and Brooke struggle to maintain their friendship.

Hope charts a path forward.

