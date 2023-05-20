Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 22-26, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Colin (Jasper Newman) tries to force Paulina (Jackée Harry) to jump off the roof of The Salem Inn.

Megan (Miranda Wilson) returns to the DiMera fold.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) tells all to Gabi (Camila Banus).

Lord Alamain (Noah Huntley) pops up and runs in to Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi get chummy with Megan.

Johnny and Leo (Greg Rikaart) collide.

Harris (Steve Burton) and Steve stumble on to something relevant.

John (Drake Hogestyn) pops in on Paul (Christopher Sean).

Xander (Paul Telfer) has another proposition for Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is released from prison.

Harris’ efforts fall flat with Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) asks and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) refuses.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) is blindsided.

Wendy (Victoria Grace) bends Li’s (Remington Hoffman) ear.

Xander plays handyman.

Rafe (Galen Gering) stumbles upon an unconscious Abe (James Reynolds).

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Xander are at odds.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) relationship goes to another level.

Nicole continues to lean on Anna (Leann Hunley).

Dimitri (Peter Porte) tests the waters with Chad (Billy Flynn).

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Marlena reunite.

Dimitri drops a bomb.

Nicole consults Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) about taking a paternity test.

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Talia (Aketra Sevillian) try to talk Colin down.

