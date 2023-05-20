General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 22-26, 2023

Here’s this week General Hospital spoilers:

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) gives Michael (Chad Duell) the business.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) worries about her relationship with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Tracy (Jane Elliot) feels out Chase (Josh Swickard).

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) get serious.

Ned (Wally Kurth) is pleased as punch.

Selina (Lydia Look) and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) have a chat.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Portia (Brook Kerr) get everything out in the open.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Michael Decides Not to Take Down Sonny

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) runs into Carly (Laura Wright).

Nina is not backing down.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is itching for a fight.

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) comes back around.

Taggert (Réal Andrews) tries to get Portia to listen.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) seeks Stella’s (Vernee Watson) advice.

Nina leans on Sasha.

Sonny proposes to Nina.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) and Cody (Josh Kelly) have a chat.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Michael have a chat.

Josslyn threatens to snitch on Sonny.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!