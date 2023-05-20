Jay-Z and Beyonce just broke another record. Only this time it had nothing to do with music streams or Grammy wins. The real-life supercouple recently purchased the former Malibu home of soap opera luminaries and renowned art collectors, William and Maria Arena Bell, for a whopping $200 million.

According to TMZ, the Carters' acquisition of 27712 Pacific Coast Highway is the most expensive deal of its kind in California history. Jay and Bey's new home is situated on an 8-acre bluff in Paradise Cove, also known as Billionaire's Row. Japanese architect Tadao Ando designed the all-concrete estate, which reportedly took 15 years to build. Famed celebrity realtor Kurt Rappaport brokered the deal.

William Bell oversees business affairs for Bell Dramatic Serial Company (co-owner of The Young and the Restless) and Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc (owner of The Bold and The Beautiful). Maria Bell wrote for B&B and once served as executive producer and head writer of Y&R. According to ARTNews, the power couple share a passion for art. Their collection boasts works from Andy Warhol, Marcel Duchamp and Damien Hirst.

This isn't the first time members of the Bell soap opera dynasty have offloaded expensive real-estate to A-list celebs. In 2020, LeBron James bought the lavish Beverly Hills estate once owned by Y&R and B&B creators William J. and Lee Phillip-Bell for $36.75 million.