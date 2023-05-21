Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of May 22-26, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo.

Andrew’s Been Kidnapped: John (Drake Hogestyn) heads to Seattle to see Paul (Christopher Sean) to tell him Andrew (Colton Little) has been kidnapped. Andrew is still tied up where Dimitri (Peter Porte) left him. A goon dumps water on him before Andrew gets loose and knocks him upside the head.

Megan Comes Home: Megan (Miranda Wilson) has been released from Statesville and makes a very grand entrance into the DiMera living room. Cue Megan throwing her head back and laughing raucously.

Colin Has Paulina: Colin (Jasper Newman) is holding Paulina (Jackée Harry) at gunpoint on the roof of the Salem Inn. Abe (James Reynolds) is in the hospital screaming for someone to rescue his wife. Jada (Elia Cantu) has a gun and screams for Colin, who is now holding Chanel (Raven Bowens), to drop the gun. As everyone is screaming, it appears both Colin and Talia (Aketra Sevillian) fall off the roof of the building.

What are you interested in next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!