On today’s General Hospital recap:

Jordan and Curtis continue to kiss until he breaks it off to go somewhere and do something about the spark between them. Curtis says he's always had feelings for Jordan but she reminds him of his issues with lies. Jordan wonders if it's a last grasp at what once was, and says she was always ready to fight for them. She reminds him he was the one who ended things and rekindled with Portia.

Jordan says she needs to know if he's on the rebound or if he and Portia are really over so they can have a second chance. Curtis admits the DNA test is still hanging over his head and doesn't know what he's doing with his life. He says he's feeling restless after Greenland and can't make promises to her.

Portia complains Spencer continues to weasel his way into Trina's life and questions why Taggert isn't on her side. He thinks she's focussing on Trina to avoid her marriage and her issues with Curtis. Taggert says she has to let the past go and fix things before it's too late. He tells her to fight for her marriage, but she's too distracted by Trina's relationship with Spencer. Taggart tells her to let Trina live her life but Portia refuses.

Scott explains to Cody they have to prove the necklace belongs to him so he needs to sign an affidavit saying he's Taub's son. Cody spots Liesl lunching with James and approaches them. Liesl mentions James is worried about summer camp so Cody talks about his adventures at camp .

Nina and Sasha discuss her spot on Home and Heart and how well Sasha handled it. Nina says they need to discuss the Crimson spread on the new Deception product. Sasha notices Nina is distracted and she admits she's worried about Willow. Sasha tells Nina she's going to petition the court to remove the guardianship. Nina is thrilled for her and the two share a bonding "mother/daughter" moment.

Dante overhears Michael on the phone saying he won't let Nina anywhere near Willow. Dante wonders if that's what Willow wants. MIchael says the last thing Willow needs right now is Nina intruding. Michael tells Dante he's in a better place with Sonny and he's hoping Sonny will choose his family over Nina. Dante doesn't think Sonny will turn his back on Nina and tells Michael not to make Sonny choose.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Portia Vows to Keep Spencer And Trina Apart

Josslyn meets with Sonny to ask him to fire Dex so he can live his own life. Sonny says Dex should ask himself and wonders why Joss is coming to him now. Josslyn says she fell for Dex despite him working for Sonny. Sonny says if Dex wants out, he can ask himself.

Gladys impatiently waits to see Sonny and eavesdrops on Frank giving Dex a bonus an envelope of cash. Gladys ducks into Sonny's office to offer him an amazing opportunity. Gladys says there is a new product line at Deception that needs investing. Sonny wonders what's in it for her, and she says there would be a finders fee for her. Sonny says he's not interested.

Dex is surprised when Josslyn exits Sonny's office . Dex says he doesn't need her to rescue him but she says she wants him away from Sonny. The two make out because that's all they have between them. Josslyn heads to the hospital to talk to Michael.

Maxie summons Sasha to let her know Cody was in the studio and was the one who went to bat for her. Sasha heads to Kelly's to talk to Cody.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!