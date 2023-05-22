The crazy train is returning to General Hospital, and Heather Webber is its passenger. Alley Mills is reprising the role of the deranged serial killer and Esme's mama (Avery Pohl), according to Soap Opera Digest.

The The Bold and the Beautiful alum, who also plays wacky Pam Douglas, was once against tapped by GH to slip back into her Emmy-nominated role. The last time fans saw Heather was in February 2023, when she wanted to hold baby Ace at GH after confessing to her crimes. Heather also flipped out when Esme denounced her as her mother and refused her request.

What's got Heather returning to the canvas? Many GH viewers wonder if Esme is conning everyone with her amnesia, so could her mama be returning to prove that her daughter is faking? Now that Heather's obsession, Ryan (Jon Lindstrom), is pushing up daisies, who will she get cozy with?

No word on Mills' airdate.