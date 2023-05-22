On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope tells Thomas how much she believes in his CHANGE. She sees it in his work and parenting and his overall positive attitude. She thinks he is a good man, and would like to see him stay around for a long time. Hope stops herself before she says anything to damning but also manages to apologize for what he overheard.

Thomas says she shouldn’t give what he heard another thought. It was a private conversation with Brooke and wasn’t meant for public consumption. Hope protests WAY TOO MUCH by explaining how she was trying to hammer home the point there is nothing about their working relationship about which to worry (Hope looks like she’s going to throw up as she delivers these lines).

Thomas counters there are feelings between them. Hope flashes back to moments in the past few weeks where her heart was sent into palpitations by his touch. Thomas says he is so grateful and appreciative for Hope’s belief in him. He takes her hand and her damned heart beat begins to accelerate.

